NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Arizona should target on Day 2
By Brandon Ray
Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL - Oregon
You can never have too much protection up front for your franchise quarterback. While the Cardinals were able to get Evan Brown in free agency, if the Cardinals are able to get Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, they would provide Kyler Murray with a future center who can pass block up the middle to keep Murray clean. Powers-Johnson was the nation's best center last season in college football and is going to help anchor an offensive line in this league for many years to come. Why not see what he can bring to the Cardinals’ offense and help give Murray time back in the pocket?
Keon Coleman, WR - Florida State
Even with Harrison landing with the Cardinals at No. 4, why couldn’t the Cardinals double down on receivers? This is one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory and if the Cardinals are able to get two of them, they not only provide an extra young weapon for Murray, but also may find a diamond in the rough to pair with Harrison. Florida State wideout Keon Coleman has size just like Harrison standing at 6’3” and had double digit touchdowns with the Seminoles last season (11). In the NFC West, a team can never have too many weapons and having Coleman gives the Cardinals another weapon on a cheap rookie contract for the next four years.