NFL Draft analyst lays out a perfect backup plan for Cardinals at No. 4 pick
This would be okay!
While many have speculated that the Arizona Cardinals might trade the fourth overall pick to a quarterback-needy team, fans would be more than happy for them to stay put in that spot so they can draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
Well, what if a team ahead of them drafts Harrison? What would the Cardinals do then? Adam Rank of NFL.com released his latest mock draft and had the New England Patriots swipe Harrison before the Cardinals had a chance to run his card over to the commissioner.
So, with Harrison off the board, what direction would the Cardinals go in? Rank has them staying put but noting that if a team is calling to move up, they should take the deal and move back. He has them going with the next-best wide receiver on the board, Malik Nabers out of LSU.
"Again, if the Vikings, Broncos, Raiders, etc. are calling, answer the phone. A robust offer for this one pick could boost your draft currency for years to come. But if you ultimately stay put, you need to get a big-time playmaker for Kyler Murray. Marvin Harrison Jr. is an obvious choice if the Patriots go quarterback. And they very well might -- just not in this simulation. That said, my second receiver, Nabers, is a fantastic consolation prize. It's like ordering fries at Portillo's and they mistakenly give you the onion rings. That's a win."- Adam Rank
Cardinals miss out on Marvin Harrison Jr. in mock draft
Not landing Harrison would be disappointing considering that's the reason Cardinals fans want the team to stay put at fourth overall but Nabers would be a solid get too. Nabers is coming off an incredible season with LSU where he had 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.
Nabers would give Kyler Murray an incredible weapon for the 2024 season and beyond and this would hopefully make the Cardinals offense a force to reckoned with. Yes, it'd be a bummer not to land Harrison but Nabers would be a pretty darn good consolation prize.