NFL Draft Grades 2020: Re-grading the Arizona Cardinals draft three years later
Round 3, Pick 72, Josh Jones, OT/Houston
On paper, the Josh Jones selection looked like a steal. But he never really got going in the desert, starting just 21 of 50 possible games, even if he appeared in 47 of them.
Jones also struggled in 2021 with penalties, when he committed 10 of them. Last season, officials flagged him seven times, despite the fact he played in just 624 snaps.
Overall, Jones has fallen short of expectations. But he could stick around the desert as a key backup who’s proven himself capable of staying healthy and displaying serviceable production when called upon.
Grade: C - The Arizona Cardinals could have gone in a different direction here and could have garnered something more for the 72nd pick. But Jones is at least a dependable backup.
Round 4, Pick 114, Leki Fotu, DT/Utah
In 45 career games, Leki Fotu amassed just 61 career tackles and seven behind the line. He also has one career sack and five quarterback hits. And okay, it’s not like all fourth round picks are going to be ringers, but Fotu has gotten more than enough chances and never capitalized on them.
Grade: C- Fotu’s status as a fourth round pick and the fact he’s appeared in most of his possible career games has kept him from getting a below-average grade. But he could have taken more advantage of the opportunity handed to him. With such little depth on the defensive line, the story isn’t over yet, but Fotu may be on his last chance.
Round 4, Pick 131, Rashard Lawrence, DT/LSU
At least Fotu has stayed healthy, right? As it stands, Rashard Lawrence is injury-prone and he’s a ghost on the field, if you want an accurate term. He has 30 combined tackles in 25 career games, four tackles for loss, and zero sacks.
Grade: D - Why give Lawrence a below-average grade while Fotu sneaks by with a C? As I said, at least Fotu played in most of his 50 possible games. Lawrence can’t even get on the field half the time.