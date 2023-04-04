NFL Draft Grades 2020: Re-grading the Arizona Cardinals draft three years later
Round 6, Pick 202, Evan Weaver, LB/California
Evan Weaver never played a down for the Arizona Cardinals, despite the fact he was a tackling machine during his time at the University of California. Overall, it was a wasted pick, but that’s often the case at 202nd overall.
Grade: D - At the absolute least, Weaver stuck to the practice squad for a season, so he was part of the team in some capacity for a time. That’s the only thing redeeming him from getting a failing grade.
Round 7, Pick 222, Eno Benjamin, RB/Arizona State
Oh, what to make of Eno Benjamin? As a rookie in 2020, Benjamin rode the bench, but he saw his first look in 2021, rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown. His role expanded in 2022, and through 10 games, he amassed 299 rushing yards for a pair of touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry before the Arizona Cardinals abruptly cut him. He’s since bounced around the league.
Grade: B - To be frank, neither myself nor anyone else should hold Benjamin’s short time with the Cardinals against him. He wasn’t the best back, but he produced well enough to have warranted more playing time than he got. Ditto for his unceremonious exit.