NFL Draft Lesson: The recent history of the 27th overall pick
By Brandon Ray
2022: Devin Lloyd, LB - Jacksonville Jaguars
A year prior to 2023, the Jaguars selected linebacker Devin Llyod who has been a fantastic asset to the defense in Jacksonville. In his rookie season, Lloyd recorded 3 interceptions, 8 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 115 total tackles. Last season, Lloyd recorded 7 pass deflections and 127 total tackles. Jacksonville has so far hit on back-to-back 27th picks in the draft and will be looking for more production as time goes on.
2021: Rashod Bateman, WR - Baltimore Ravens
It has not been the best tenure with the Ravens for Rashod Bateman. In three seasons with the Ravens, Bateman has 4 receiving touchdowns and under 1,200 receiving yards. His career high in receptions is 46 which is one of the disadvantages of being in a run-first offense. The biggest reason for his low production is injury. Last season was the first season where he played a near full season.As a first-round pick, Bateman has been a disappointment and he could very well be on his way out of Baltimore in the near future.
2020: Jordyn Brooks, LB - Seattle Seahawks
As a full-time starter starting in his second season, Brooks has improved each season with back-to-back double digit solo tackles from 2021-2022. He recorded his first pick-six last season and set a career high in sacks with 4.5 as well. Brooks was a questionable draft pick at the time but has overcome doubters since getting playing time in his career.