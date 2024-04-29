NFL Draft moves from NFC West that should concern Cardinals fans
The NFC West gets tougher than it already was before...
By Brandon Ray
San Francisco 49ers: Drafting WR Ricky Pearsall, OT Dominik Puni
The 49ers kicked off their draft class by drafting wideout Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida. With rumors swirling around regarding the future status of both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers decided to get a wideout of their own who can play great football from the slot. Averaging about 80 yards per game last year at Florida, Pearsall serves as another weapon in this already loaded 49ers offense that still has their top two wideouts on the team. This could easily put pressure on Arizona’s defense when it comes to passing situations.
San Francisco would then draft offensive tackle Dominick Puni out of Kansas, who plays left tackle and was named to the First-team All-Big 12 Conference team. With Trent Williams getting older, John Lynch decided to find a hopeful successor in Puni who could even get some starts this season to get used to the speed of the game.