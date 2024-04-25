NFL media analyst plays it safe for Cardinals in latest mock draft
There is nothing wrong with playing it safe...
By Brandon Ray
We are officially less than 24 hours away from the start of the NFL Draft and there is no better way to get ready for it than to make final predictions. Whether it is doing a final mock draft or even just predictions for your favorite team, NFL fans will soon learn the future of their favorite team. At exactly 8PM the day before the first round, NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah dropped his final first round mock draft. Unlike a lot of recent mock drafts, Jeremiah kept it safe for the Arizona Cardinals.
In his mock draft, Jeremiah has the Cardinals staying at the 4th pick and selecting none other than Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. At this point, it would be a shock if Monti Ossenfort does not get Harrison. Even with Ossenfort talking about the pick being open for business, he cannot take a huge risk of missing on what impact Harrison could bring to this Cardinals offense. Bringing on Harrison would not only give Kyler Murray a true number one weapon on the outside, but he would fill a major gap at a position that the Cardinals desperately need to improve in.
Later on in the mock draft, the Cardinals sit tight at the 27th pick (that was Houston’s first rounder) and draft UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu. If it weren’t for Dallas Turner being in this draft, Latu would more than likely be viewed as the best overall pass rusher in this draft. After having a tough time at the start of his college career, Latu would end up in UCLA and show his talents to the football world.
With this mock draft, the Cardinals would end up getting the best overall prospect and a top five defensive player at a position that they need to boost for the defense.