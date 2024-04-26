NFL Mock Draft 2024: Arizona Cardinals' Day 2 Predictions
By Brandon Ray
*TRADE* Round 2, #37: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL - Oregon
The Cardinals trade back into the second round with the Los Angeles Chargers and send picks #66 and #90 to get back up to the 37th pick and select Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. Maybe it is a good amount of value to trade away but Powers-Johnson would solidify the Cardinals’ offensive line that needs to protect Kyler Murray and allow him to make plays with Marvin Harrison Jr. in the passing game.
As one of the best linemen in this draft, the Cardinals would be getting a great pass blocker who can take on blitzes and hold his ground. Arizona still needs to improve the interior part of their offensive line and Powers-Johnson brings stability in the middle to protect Murray up front. The Cardinals are always going to have to worry about Murray and his durability from his torn ACL, so they don’t mess around and they trade up to protect their franchise investment.