NFL Mock Draft 2024: Arizona Cardinals' Day 2 Predictions
By Brandon Ray
Round 3, #71: Javon Bullard, S - Georgia
Ossenfort decides to get some more secondary help and Javon Bullard out of Georgia would be of great value here in the third round. Plus, getting players out of Georgia is never a bad thing nowadays. As a player who is physical and had 56 tackles last season for the Bulldogs, adding Bullard not only gives Arizona depth in the secondary but it could lead to eventually replacing Budda Baker for next season.
As a run stopper, Bullard would help out the second and third level against the run. He would have a defensive minded head coach who can help him develop into a quality starter for the future. Having Bullard in the defense going up against physical receivers like Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf would help matchup against these big physical receivers. In addition, Bullard can cover the big tight ends in the league which then takes the pressure off of the linebackers in the defense.