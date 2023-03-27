NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Arizona Cardinals trade for a ransom
11 - Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT/Northwestern
While the Tennessee Titans signed Andre Dillard, they still need help at the position. They will go with a potentially surefire pick in Peter Skoronski.
12 - Houston Texans: Quentin Johnson, WR/TCU
The Houston Texans are void of talent all over the field. But if they want to surround Bryce Young with talent early, then Quentin Johnson is the answer.
13 - New York Jets: Myles Murphy, DE/Clemson
With all the Aaron Rodgers trade talk, the New York Jets will most likely send this pick to the Packers. But until then, they’re sticking to the 13th pick, and they are using it to take the best player on the board.
14 - New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT/Georgia
The New England Patriots signed a pair of tackles. But neither are long-term fixtures at the position, so they will roll with a potential franchise left tackle.
15 - Arizona Cardinals: Christian Gonzalez, CB/Oregon
The Arizona Cardinals unfortunately won’t get Will Anderson Jr at 15th overall. But they will get arguably the best corner in the draft with Christian Gonzalez.
The downside? Arizona will be facing Will Anderson Jr twice a year. The upside? Division rivals will have to deal with Gonzalez twice a year. And that could pay dividends.