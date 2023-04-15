NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 surprises for the Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB/Kentucky
It looks like a done deal that the Indianapolis Colts are willing to sit in the fourth slot to take Will Levis over Anthony Richardson. Either way, they’re guaranteed a top four quarterback in the class.
Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT/Georgia
Character and conditioning issues may have sprung up lately for Jalen Carter. But Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks would provide the wayward defensive tackle an environment for him to thrive in.
Detroit Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB/Illinois
The Detroit Lions could improve their pass rush, and it’s probably what they’re going to do. But with a few surprises thrown into this mock draft ahead of the Arizona Cardinals, they’re instead taking the top corner.
Las Vegas Raiders: Quentin Johnston, WR/TCU
I’m convinced the Las Vegas Raiders will take a quarterback. But again, in a mock full of surprises, they’re instead going with who might be the most complete receiver in the class.
Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, DE/Texas Tech
Pass rusher is key for the Atlanta Falcons this season, and Tyree Wilson may be the logical pick here if he falls to them. Wilson’s numbers aren’t elite, but the potential is there for him to become a force in the NFL.