NFL Network Analyst has Arizona Cardinals selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers with fourth pick
Could the Arizona Cardinals realistically lose out on Marvin Harrison Jr.?
By Brandon Ray
It is no secret that the Arizona Cardinals are going to be looking for wide receiver help this offseason, whether it is through free agency or the draft. There are going to be many mock drafts from now until the end of the draft in April and the beautiful thing is that nothing is guarenteed until Roger Goodell comes up to the podium.
In his second mock draft, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah predicts that the New England Patriots would draft Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the third overall pick. Jeremiah goes on to say that the Patriots could address the quarterback position in free agency with a veteran and then getting Harrison in the draft. One pick later, Jeremiah has the Cardinals taking LSU wideout Malik Nabers. Coming off his best season in college, Nabers should be able to step in as a starter from day one of his rookie season. He finished last season with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Nabers is not far from the talent level of Harrison Jr., but it also depends on if the Cardinals want to address the wide receiver positoin this early in the draft if it ends up not being Harrison Jr. At number four, if Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Marvin Harrison Jr. go in the top three, the Cardinals could easily trade down to acquire draft capital while still have an extra first round pick at #27. Or, the other avenue that general manager Monti Ossenfort could take is drafting an offensive lineman to plug in at the left tackle position. This is where a player like Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu could be of value. Then the Cardinals are able to solidify the tackle position with Fashanu and Paris Johnson, who they drafted in the first round last year.
Nabers would be a game-changer for the Cardinals' offense, but if Harrison Jr. is not available at number four, the Cardinals' could take various routes to figure out what to do with their top five pick.