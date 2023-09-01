3 notable Arizona Cardinals who were snubbed from the 53-man roster
Now that we know who made the 53-man roster and who ultimately ended up on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, let’s analyze the lineup further.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals cut down to their first 53 on August 29th, and just 48 hours later, they made subsequent waiver claims and set up their initial practice squad. As with every year, there were snubs, and no, none of those snubs were named Colt McCoy.
McCoy was finished as an NFL quarterback, and that became notable as the preseason progressed. However, there were some productive players in camp this past August that didn’t make the final cut.
One major shocker was Jovante Moffatt, whose relegation to the practice squad leaves just two listed safeties on the Cardinals depth chart, although K’Von Wallace will be listed at some point. But Moffatt wasn’t one of the three biggest snubs to not make the team. Keep reading to find out who should have made the final 53, but didn’t hear their name called.
3 snubs from Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster
1 - Kyle Soelle, LB
Kyle Soelle had a great preseason, but it wasn’t enough to keep him on the final 53-man roster. This was a player who, when the Arizona Cardinals let him go, I was convinced would find himself on the practice squad, but that wasn’t meant to be, and he is currently working out for other NFL teams.
Despite Soelle’s solid outing, it’s clear the Cards are rolling with draft picks like Owen Pappoe, and veterans, like Victor Dimukeje, over undrafted rookies like Soelle. The rook outperformed Pappoe in the preseason, but draft status pays its dividends, and that ultimately left Soelle as the odd man out.
By no means have we seen the last of Soelle in the NFL. And if there is one undrafted rookie who made neither the team nor practice squad that spent time in the desert, Soelle is the one guy who will eventually find himself on an active roster.