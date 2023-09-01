3 notable Arizona Cardinals who were snubbed from the 53-man roster
Now that we know who made the 53-man roster and who ultimately ended up on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, let’s analyze the lineup further.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Noah Togiai, TE
Given Noah Togiai’s decent early returns in training camp, he looked to have a leg up to become the TE3. But with Geoff Swaim in the picture and a solid preseason outing from Blake Whiteheart, it ultimately was too much for Togiai to handle.
Add in the fact the Cards claimed Elijah Higgins on waivers and that they still have Bernhard Seikovits on the practice squad, it spelled the ultimate end for Togiai in the desert. Even so, he played well enough, and even saw time at fullback, to think he would at least have won a spot on the practice squad.
At this point, it doesn’t look like we will see Togiai return to the desert in any capacity. We saw Trey McBride and Jesse Luketa as notable names to see time at fullback, and what’s not to say Geoff Swaim or even Blake Whiteheart (practice squad) can also play the position?