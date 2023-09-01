3 notable Arizona Cardinals who were snubbed from the 53-man roster
Now that we know who made the 53-man roster and who ultimately ended up on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad, let’s analyze the lineup further.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Corey Clement, RB
And finally, we got Corey Clement, who at worst, looked like he had the inside track to win the RB4 job. However, the Arizona Cardinals ultimately kept three running backs, and Clement was briefly shown his walking papers.
He did, however, find a spot on the Redbirds practice squad, so we may not have seen the last of Clement in red and white uniform. He brings special teams value, and that often goes underrated in the NFL. So he’s more than just a backup running back.
Clement also enjoyed a great outing in the final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings following a pair of subpar performances. Therefore, he’s shown that he can produce in the backfield should injuries strike James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, or Emari Demercado.
He also brings a good deal of leadership to the running back room, so at least keeping Clement around in some capacity was a bright idea. And that alone could help the Cards younger backs in Demercado and Ingram as the season wears on.