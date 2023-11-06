Will the offense get healthy? 3 burning questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals offense was going to look miserable yesterday against the Cleveland Browns, but that was an advanced level of bad.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Will the Cardinals defensive line stop a dynamic Falcons rushing attack?
The Cardinals defense, despite the final score, played the Browns strong rushing attack well. Cleveland ran the ball 40 times, but they picked up only 113 yards on the ground, which ended up with them attaining 2.8 yards per carry. Quarterback Deshaun Watson averaged 7.3 yards on the ground, but he only had 22 yards on three attempts.
The Browns leading rusher, Jerome Ford, had just 44 yards and 2.2 yards per, while Kareem Hunt carried the rock 14 times for 38 yards. Cleveland still has the fifth-best rushing offense in football, and they have collectively averaged 4.1 yards per carry against opponents.
Atlanta is in the same boat, sitting at seventh in the league and racking up 4.1 yards per of their own. The dynamic duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, especially Robinson, has fueled this team’s offense. But if the Arizona Cardinals prove they can stop the run for two weeks running, it should make life easier for the passing defense.