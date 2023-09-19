4 overlooked Arizona Cardinals who have come up big in season’s first two weeks
The Arizona Cardinals may be 0-2, but a few unprecedented players have been coming up big in the season’s early going. Here are three surprises so far.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Victor Dimukeje, EDGE
Before training camp commenced not even two months ago, the narrative was Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Zaven Collins, and Myjai Sanders would fill the top-four at EDGE. Here we are through two weeks, and Victor Dimukeje is arguably the Arizona Cardinals second-best EDGE rusher.
With a PFF grade of 85.4, it shows us that Dimukeje isn’t just putting up a pretty stat line. He has two sacks on the year, a forced fumble, and a tackle behind the line. Dimukeje also has four hurries and seven total quarterback pressures, making him not just one of the Cardinals most dangerous players, but he’s currently one of the best in the league.
His 85.4 grade mentioned above ranks 14th among 102 qualifying EDGE rushers. And if he continues this climb, then the Cards should have a good problem on their hands if Collins, Ojulari, and Thomas pan out at the position.
(Statistics and grades provided by Pro-Football-Reference and PFF [subscription] - rankings may vary from the time of this post’s publication).