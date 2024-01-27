One pending free agent the Arizona Cardinals can steal from the remaining playoff teams
The Arizona Cardinals have some serious cap space in free agency for 2024, and there are a few players on the championship contenders they could pursue.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, DB/Detroit Lions
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has the persona head coach Jonathan Gannon is looking for, and that alone makes the safety worth pursuing despite the Redbirds already having Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson. Gardner-Johnson would also allow for the Cards to legitimately use three safety sets, something they experimented with at times last season, and his productivity could give Arizona the NFL’s best trio at the position.
Though he only played in three regular season games thanks to an injury that sidelined him from Week 3 until Week 17, Gardner-Johnson still racked up 17 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed. He also recorded a pick for 12 return yards last week in the Detroit Lions divisional playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Overall, someone like Gardner-Johnson would add an edge to the Arizona Cardinals defense, as he loves to talk, yet has the ability to back it up. And at age 27, Gardner-Johnson is firmly entrenched into his prime, meaning the Cardinals will get at least a few good years out of him if he stays healthy.