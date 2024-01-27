One pending free agent the Arizona Cardinals can steal from the remaining playoff teams
The Arizona Cardinals have some serious cap space in free agency for 2024, and there are a few players on the championship contenders they could pursue.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Drue Tranquill, LB/Kansas City Chiefs
Through his one year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Drue Tranquill showed us in 16 games and eight starts that he can be an effective inside linebacker, and the Cardinals need one more heading into next season to pair with Kyzir White. Even better news is the fact that White and Tranquill are familiar with one another, having been teammates for the Los Angeles Chargers between 2019 and 2021.
This past season in Kansas City, Tranquill racked up 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits, and seven tackles behind the line. This came one season after he recorded 146 combined tackles and 10 tackles for loss during his final season with the Chargers.
If Tranquill tested the market and the Cardinals were interested, look for him to be pegged in as the starter next to his former teammate should he sign a deal. He would solidify a unit that may also retain the likes of Krys Barnes and Josh Woods, both of whom would provide sound depth.