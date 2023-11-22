3 pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot on the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
It’s never too early to start talking about the Arizona Cardinals offseason. Here are three pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot in 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Greg Dortch, WR
Even before his big game last week, Greg Dortch looked like he’d be coming back to the Arizona Cardinals thanks to his services in the return game. Dortch has a solid 19 punt returns for 196 yards, and 10.3 yards per return this season, showing how elusive he can be when the coverage doesn’t get to him quickly enough.
He also has nine kick returns for 158 yards, and 17.6 yards per return. Dortch’s efforts in the punt and kick return game have put him ninth in the NFL with 354 total yards, but his recent outburst on offense should seal the deal for at least a bridge contract heading into next season.
While Dortch likely won’t reach last season’s numbers in the passing game unless he enjoys a few more epic outings, don’t be surprised if he becomes a favorite target of quarterback Kyler Murray. With Marquise Brown struggling to produce right now, Dortch has an opportunity to become an unsung hero as the 2023 season reaches its latter stages.