3 pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot on the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
It’s never too early to start talking about the Arizona Cardinals offseason. Here are three pending unrestricted free agents who have already won a spot in 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Krys Barnes, LB
With Kyzir White out and Josh Woods rarely showing enough productivity to warrant trust, Krys Barnes should take over and become the most effective inside linebacker on the Arizona Cardinals. But he’s already done enough to warrant another contract beyond 2023, despite seeing the field less than he deserved.
In 10 games this season, Barnes only has two starts, and he’s seen just 155 snaps on defense, or 23 percent of all possible snaps. Despite this, he’s been lethal in the passing game, with five deflected passes, an interception for 46 return yards, and allowing just 5.6 yards per target.
He also has 21 tackles in those 155 snaps, with a tackle behind the line, but Barnes’ productivity should increase exponentially now that he should find himself in a starting spot. Look for Barnes to return on at least another one-year deal, where he could provide depth if not outright land a starting spot if he puts up a series of good performances.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference, contract info provided by Spotrac)