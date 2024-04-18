PFF has an absolutely horrible trade idea for Cardinals and No. 4 pick
I'm sorry... What?
Who will the Arizona Cardinals select with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Well, according to Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, they won't be drafting anyone there but it's not for the reasons you think.
A popular thought for the Cardinals at pick No. 4 has been to swap spots with a quarterback-needy team, such as the Vikings. You'd think that if the Cardinals aren't locked into the fourth pick that a quarterback-needy team offered them a king's ransom for the spot and they're moving back for that reason.
Well, according to Jahnke, that isn't the case. He has them swapping spots with the Jets so that the Jets can take Marvin Harrison Jr., the very guy that Arizona will probably take if they're still in the four spot come draft night. The projected trade is that the Jets would get the fourth pick in the draft while the Cardinals would receive the 10th pick, 72nd pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and Allen Lazard.
Cardinals and Jets swap spots in latest mock draft
This trade wouldn't make much sense for Arizona. If a team isn't desperate enough to move up for a quarterback, then the best move for the Cardinals is to sit tight, draft Harrison, and reap the benefits of having an elite wide receiver for Kyler Murray to throw to.
Monti Ossenfort has named his price for teams wanting to swap spots with his team so if he sticks to that, he shouldn't even entertain this hypothetical trade from the Jets. They aren't even getting a first-round pick for NEXT year's draft in this scenario so why make this move? Why gift another team with Harrison when you can take him instead?
Harrison will make the Arizona Cardinals a better team so if the Cardinals aren't getting three first-round picks to move out of the spot to take him, then they need to stand pat and draft the Ohio State receiver. Allen Lazard doesn't make this trade compelling either because he only had 311 receiving yards a year ago and isn't anywhere close to the level that Harrison could be.
I get that draft pundits are trying to create interesting scenarios in their mock drafts as we inch closer to the big event but this trade isn't it. If the Cardinals made this move, fans would riot and rightfully so.