PFF lists Cardinals' WR Michael Wilson as a 2024 breakout candidate
By Brandon Ray
When looking at the Arizona Cardinals’ offense heading into 2024, there is a lot to be excited about. A healthy Kyler Murray back on the field, a new and improved offensive line, and weapons around Murray that should take pressure off of the offense. Last season, the Cardinals’ passing attack was among one of the worst until Murray came back into the lineup in the second half of the season. Even through the struggles last year, wide receiver Michael Wilson still found a way to get targets from Josh Dobbs and eventually Murray.
Last season in his first year, Wilson had 58 targets for 38 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns. His best game of the season took place in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers where he had 7 catches for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Bradley Locker from Pro Football Focus wrote a piece on all potential breakout candidates for NFC teams and Locker listed Wilson as the Cardinals’ breakout candidate. While this is not the worst prediction, it is a surprising one seeing as how the Cardinals have gone out and addressed the wide receiver position this offseason.
The Cardinals went out and drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 4th overall pick, drafted Tejhuan Palmer in 6th round, and then signed veteran wideout Zay Jones to a one-year deal. With these moves, Wilson has a little bit of a battle to get targets from Murray. Not to mention, Greg Dortch is a fan favorite who should have a bigger role in the Arizona offense now that Rondale Moore is off the team. Instead, it would have been better for Dortch to be listed as a potential breakout candidate for the Cardinals. He is being overlooked and can do some damage not just down the field but also in the backfield on jet sweeps.