PFF lists most obvious remaining need for Arizona Cardinals
By Brandon Ray
There is still plenty of time for the Arizona Cardinals to make another move or two before training camp starts. With plenty of free agents still on the market, Monti Ossenfort and the front office should still be keeping an eye on any kind of talent that they could bring to the desert. Arizona has improved this offseason, but there is still one major hole for them to fill on the offense.
Gordon McGuinness from PFF posted an article regarding one move that each NFC team could make before we start to kick into gear for the season. McGuinness noted that the Cardinals could sign a veteran wide receiver to the team. McGuinness could not be anymore right with this. Arizona needs a veteran presence to add to the locker room.
Aside from the Cardinals drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., they have not attacked the position as much as fans may have wanted them to. They would draft Harrison, Tejhaun Palmer, and bring in Chris Moore in free agency. Arizona lost Marquise Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and then traded away Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons. It is a young wide receiver core in Arizona, and the Cardinals would heavily benefit by having a productive veteran on the offense. Recently, wide receiver Zay Jones visited the Cardinals after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars. On a one to two-year deal, Jones provides help in the slot and can be a security blanket for Murray.
Other receivers such as Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas would be a solid addition this late in the offseason to the Cardinals. At the end of the day, it would be smart for the Cardinals to get themselves a veteran who has valuable starting experience. This offense has a lot of potential and adding an established playmaker would put them back into being competitive at the very minimum to get some wins.