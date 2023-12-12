PFF Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Who the Arizona Cardinals may take besides Marvin Harrison
There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. bypasses the NFL Draft, and there is also a chance the Arizona Cardinals pass on him for another prospect.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals still hold the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they also hold the 16th pick as of Week 15. So far, Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the hottest prospect on the team’s agenda since it’s become apparent that, barring an unforeseen curveball, Kyler Murray will remain the quarterback in 2024.
Drafting Harrison would make sense, but what if he doesn’t enter the draft? Or what if Harrison enters the draft but the Cardinals ultimately pick another prospect? In this case, and in my latest mock draft simulation via PFF, we rolled with Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who should immediately start either at left or right tackle, depending on what the Cardinals do with Paris Johnson.
If the Cards roll with Fashanu, they would still need to find a guard, but let’s not rule out Jon Gaines II just yet. If the rookie recovers well and shows enough in camp, then he could be it. Or, the Redbirds could pick someone up in free agency to help out. Regardless, drafting a tackle like Fashanu puts Arizona closer to completing their starting offensive line.
Who did the Arizona Cardinals pick at No. 16 and beyond?
In this simulator, I was once again picking for the Cardinals in all seven rounds while the computer picked for the other 31 teams. Below, you can check out who I selected, why I picked them, and how they will help out the Arizona Cardinals if drafted in April.
16th overall: Keon Coleman, WR/Florida State
This was an easy pick, as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray needs at least one more major target at receiver and the 6’4, 227 pound Keon Coleman is perfect. He only caught 50 passes this season, but Coleman also snagged 11 touchdown receptions, 658 receiving yards, and 13.2 yards per catch.
35th overall: Josh Newton, CB/TCU
Cornerback is one major position of need for the Arizona Cardinals, and Josh Newton boasts adequate size at 6’0, 190 pounds, along with a knack for locating the ball, evidenced by his nine pass breakups. Newton also recorded an interception, and he should be there when the Cardinals pick 35th overall.