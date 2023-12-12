PFF Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Who the Arizona Cardinals may take besides Marvin Harrison
There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. bypasses the NFL Draft, and there is also a chance the Arizona Cardinals pass on him for another prospect.
By Sion Fawkes
67th overall: Blake Corum, RB/Michigan
The downside is that Blake Corum is not a blocker, but don’t let the shifty back’s limitations fool you. He rushed for 1,028 yards this season and recorded a staggering 24 touchdown runs, plus an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Overall, he makes for an excellent RB2 with the potential for more, despite his smaller size.
73rd overall: Payton Wilson, LB/NC State
One of the more underrated linebackers in the draft, the 6’4, 238 pound Wilson recorded 138 tackles this season, a forced fumble, and six sacks. His coverage numbers are also encouraging, with six pass deflections and three interceptions. Given how thin the Arizona Cardinals are at linebacker, Wilson could play a key role early if drafted.
80th overall: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
The Arizona Cardinals need someone who can support in run defense, and while they already have Dante Stills and perhaps Roy Lopez, McKinnley Jackson is another proven player along the defensive front. He forced one fumble, had 3.0 sacks, and 27 total tackles this year at Texas A&M.