PFF Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Who the Arizona Cardinals may take besides Marvin Harrison
There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. bypasses the NFL Draft, and there is also a chance the Arizona Cardinals pass on him for another prospect.
By Sion Fawkes
103rd overall: Nazir Stackhouse, DT/Georgia
At 320 pounds, Nazir Stackhouse boasts more size than Jackson and has more of an ideal build for a 3-4 defense, but he wasn’t as productive, with 21 tackles, and 2.0 sacks. Nevertheless, the Cardinals need depth along the defensive line, and Stackhouse provides it in a worst-case scenario.
133rd overall: Seth McLaughlin, C/Alabama
Hjalte Froholdt has been outstanding this season, but the issue is, the Cardinals have nothing behind him. McLaughlin’s presence does two things: One, he provides depth, and two, he can perhaps swing between center and guard, which is a bonus for an interior lineman picked on Day 3.
140th overall: Theo Wease, WR/Missouri
Theo Wease is another big target who should be there when the Arizona Cardinals pick at 140th overall. He wasn’t overtly productive until he transferred to Missouri, logging 45 receptions, 639 yards, 14.2 yards per catch, and six touchdowns. Should the Cards pick him, Wease would provide depth and perhaps even special teams value in Year 1.