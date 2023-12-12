PFF Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Who the Arizona Cardinals may take besides Marvin Harrison
There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. bypasses the NFL Draft, and there is also a chance the Arizona Cardinals pass on him for another prospect.
By Sion Fawkes
165th overall: Cade Stover, TE/Ohio State
Like Hjalte Froholdt at center, tight end Trey McBride has been phenomenal, but there is nothing proven behind him. This should lead Monti Ossenfort to pick another player at the position, and Cade Stover’s last two seasons at Ohio State have been sensational.
200th overall: Malachi Moore, S/Alabama
Malachi Moore hasn’t been the most productive player on the field, logging just 49 total tackles this season. However, he also had 5.0 tackles behind the line, indicating he has his eyes in the backfield often. He’s a developmental piece who the Cardinals should have room on the roster for as a key reserve.
224th overall: Montrell Johnson Jr., RB/Florida
Montrell Johnson never had an excellent season at Florida and Louisiana, but he was consistent, rushing for at least 800 yards and 5.2 yards per carry in his previous three seasons. He’s the type of player the Arizona Cardinals should have no qualms in taking a chance on late, adding to what has become a crowded backfield room.