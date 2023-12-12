PFF Mock Draft Simulation 2.0: Who the Arizona Cardinals may take besides Marvin Harrison
There is a chance Marvin Harrison Jr. bypasses the NFL Draft, and there is also a chance the Arizona Cardinals pass on him for another prospect.
By Sion Fawkes
229th overall: Devin Leary, QB/Kentucky
Devin Leary spent his first three seasons at North Carolina State before he succeeded Will Levis at Kentucky. He never produced eye-popping numbers, but as in all drafts, picking a player at the game’s most important position and hoping they develop could lead to potential trade bait later. For 2024, the Cardinals could stash him on the practice squad while Kyler Murray takes QB1 reps and Clayton Tune serves as the backup.
Overall, this is just the second of what will be quite a few seven-round mock drafts done courtesy of the PFF simulator. Once we gain a better understanding of where the Arizona Cardinals stand in the next few weeks is when these mock drafts will really begin to heat up and take shape.
But nevertheless, this mock should at least give you an idea of the Cardinals current needs, as they warranted more consideration over all else when constructing this latest draft.
(Statistics provided by Tankathon and Sports-Reference)