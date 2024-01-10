PFF Mock Draft Simulator 4.0: Arizona Cardinals land underrated receiver in second round
The Arizona Cardinals won’t roll with a receiver in the first round of PFF Mock Draft 5.0, but they took a sound consolation prize with the 35th overall pick.
By Sion Fawkes
Now that the 2023 season has ended, we know that the Arizona Cardinals can potentially take a top-five talent with the fourth pick in the draft. But the question is, Who will end up in Glendale come the final Thursday in April?
For this mock draft, I once again used the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, and I also increased the randomness to give it a more realistic feel. My top priority for this week was wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but he surprisingly went to the New England Patriots third overall, leaving me to wait until the second round to grab a potential WR1.
Arizona Cardinals build trenches in first, land receiver in second
Fourth overall: Joe Alt, T/Notre Dame
This one came down to Olumuyiwa Fashanu or Joe Alt, but with the latter getting a higher ranking at the moment, it was the best available at the greatest position of need. Alt would join Paris Johnson Jr. and form a remarkable young duo immediately with the 2023 first-round pick.
21st overall: Bralen Trice, EDGE/Washington
Bralen Trice has a build similar to Zaven Collins, so that alone makes him a viable replacement should the Cards go in another direction. Overall, with 7.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles behind the line, the University of Washington product has shown that he can invade backfields rather efficiently, and the Redbirds need someone like that.
35th overall: Brian Thomas Jr., WR/LSU
Malik Nabers often overshadowed Brian Thomas Jr., but the lanky receiver makes for another tall target for Kyler Murray. Also like Nabers, Thomas enjoyed outstanding production, with 68 catches, 1,177 receiving yards, 17.3 yards per catch, and 17 touchdowns, so it’s safe to say he’s potential WR1 material.
68th overall: Mekhi Wingo, DI/LSU
Mekhi Wingo is one of several interior defensive linemen I rolled with in this mock, as the Cardinals need a lot of them and they have the draft capital. Wingo won’t give you outstanding production, but he collected 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in the past two seasons, so he’s also proven he can wreak havoc the Cardinals were incapable of doing last season.