PFF Mock Draft Simulator 4.0: Arizona Cardinals land underrated receiver in second round
The Arizona Cardinals won’t roll with a receiver in the first round of PFF Mock Draft 5.0, but they took a sound consolation prize with the 35th overall pick.
By Sion Fawkes
140th overall: Tyler Davis, DI/Clemson
Chemistry will be a big thing going forward, so when I saw Orhorhoro’s teammate still available here, I jumped on the opportunity to add yet another defensive lineman - as you can see, I’ve gone all-out in trying to address this. Davis wasn’t effective in 2023, but based on his 2022 numbers (9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks), I was further intrigued.
188th overall: Tahj Brooks, RB/Texas Tech
Tahj Brooks’ numbers weren’t overly impressive during his time at Texas Tech, but the Cardinals still need insurance at the position, and he played well enough to take a chance on late. At 5’10, 220 lbs, he also boasts a decent build that could prove to withstand carnage should he hear his number called.
225th overall: Miles Frazier, OL/LSU
This value pick generated an ‘A+,’ and it confirmed my intuition in picking one last interior offensive lineman before this mock draft was up. Frazier is yet another one who can compete for a spot at left guard, and in this situation that competition will come from Van Pran and also, the returning Jon Gaines II.
227th overall: Jason Henderson, LB/ODU
With the final pick, I was going for the best available at a position of need, and Henderson’s name was the first one on the list. Although he played for a small school and in a small conference, his astounding 170 combined tackles and 19.5 for loss in 2023 imply that he’s in on literally almost every play.
(Statistics provided by College-Football-Reference)