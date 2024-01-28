PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.
By Sion Fawkes
Pick 35: Leonard Taylor III, DI/Miami
Yep, we’re fixing the interior defensive line next, rolling with Leonard Taylor III, who we drafted in the early second round after trading the 27th pick to the Tennessee Titans. In this trade, they also got right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who we won’t need much longer since in this scenario, we’re assuming Monti Ossenfort signed an established veteran to a three-year deal.
As for the Cardinals, they received the 38th pick, the 106th pick, the 184th pick, plus a third-rounder in 2025. Not a bad haul, and as mentioned earlier, that potential No. 1 receiver will be there with the following selection to go along with Jerry Jeudy and Michael Wilson, plus tight end Trey McBride.
At the University of Miami, Taylor wasn’t one to make plays last season, but with a sure tackler in Kyzir White behind him, he only needs to take up a gap and the linebacker will do the rest. However, in 2021 and 2022, Taylor logged 8.5 and 10.5 tackles for loss, respectively, so it’s not like he hasn’t been effective productivity-wise when called upon.