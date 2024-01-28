PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.
By Sion Fawkes
Pick 38: Troy Franklin, WR/Oregon
Alright, now that the trades are in the books, let’s check out our potential No. 1 receiver, Troy Franklin. He’s lanky, but he carries a good deal of height, which plays as a major advantage when compared to last season, especially when you add Jeudy and Wilson to the equation.
He’s also ultra-productive, with 142 catches in 2022 and 2023 combined, and 81 last season. Franklin also had 1,383 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and 17.1 yards per catch, making him a deep threat the Arizona Cardinals could use this year.
While it’s still more likely the Redbirds roll with a receiver in the first round, and this mock is nothing more than a scenario revolving around defense going first, we shouldn’t be disappointed if they waited until the 38th pick and nabbed someone like Franklin. He may not be the hottest name in the receiver class, but he’s still more than worth considering as a top-40 pick.