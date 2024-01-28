PFF Mock Draft Simulator 5.0: Arizona Cardinals surprise fans by trading the fourth pick
The consensus is that the Arizona Cardinals will roll with offense with the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so let’s consider the contrary for a minute.
By Sion Fawkes
Pick 66: DJ James, CB/Auburn
In this scenario, the cornerback position took a hit, indicating that free agency may be the better option here. However, DJ James was a good value pick in the third round thanks to his overall experience and playmaking abilities - five career interceptions, 49 return yards, a pick-six, and 24 passes defensed.
Pick 71: Edgerrin Cooper, LB/Texas A&M
Edgerrin Cooper is one player who I’ve considered quite a few times in these mocks, but haven’t gotten around to taking him. The Cardinals can use one more linebacker if they don’t go after anyone in free agency, and Cooper’s numbers - 17.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 2023 make him worth taking at pick 71. He has also looked good in pass coverage, with a pair of interceptions and eight passes defensed in his career.
Pick 90: Tate Ratledge, G/Georgia
If the Cardinals land Tate Ratledge here in reality, there is a good chance he will be a Day 2 pick who can start. Ratledge ranked 10th in the nation with an 87.2 pass blocking grade, per PFF, and the Redbirds need pass blockers for the upcoming season.