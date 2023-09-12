PFF’s Top 5 Arizona Cardinals player grades from Week 1's loss to Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a remarkable day defensively, so it’s no surprise that one EDGE rusher in particular topped PFF’s list.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Victor Dimukeje: 76.6
I once thought of Victor Dimukeje as an “odd man out” in the Arizona Cardinals pass rush, but he has been impressive ever since the preseason kicked off in August. Dimukeje also logged a sack, a quarterback hit, a tackle behind the line, and a forced fumble.
For a former sixth round pick slated to be a career depth piece, Dimukeje has exceeded expectations. If this trend continues, look for Dimukeje to become an important member of what is looking like a very, very good rotation at EDGE.
4 - Will Hernandez: 75.9
The Arizona Cardinals offensive line predictably struggled against an elite Washington Commanders defense, but Will Hernandez was an exception. His 75.9 grade was second only to James Conner’s offensively, and he’s still young enough to provide yet another long-term building block on this revamped offensive line.
Hernandez came to the desert last season, and he has since given the Cardinals decent returns. As for the rest of the offensive line, they had a forgettable performance, with Paris Johnson scoring the next-best grade of a paltry 52.2.