PFF’s Bottom 5 Arizona Cardinals player grades from Week 1’s loss to Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t quite walk away with the W in Week 1, and perhaps the result would have differed if a few players stepped up.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - L.J. Collier: 37.0
If there is one guy I’m rooting for on defense this season, it’s L.J. Collier, but he didn’t excel in a single category yesterday, culminating with his 37.0 rating. A former member of the Seattle Seahawks, Collier is getting his “second chance” in the desert, but right now, he’s 0 for 1.
It also doesn’t help that the current regime’s sixth round pick Dante Stills is behind him on the depth chart. But at this point, it doesn’t make much sense to play the kid, so expect Collier to get several chances at redemption.
4 - Josh Dobbs: 44.4
We all saw this one coming, and while Dobbs’ backers may blame the offensive line or the fact Dobbs has had hardly any time to learn the playbook, the fact is, the Arizona Cardinals put their faith in him as the starter. Dobbs came up short, and he earned the second-lowest grade of all the Redbirds offensive players.
While he will be the guy next week vs. New York, another poor performance could force the Cardinals coaching staff to look more at Clayton Tune. Tune will at least give the Cards a better effort in the vertical passing game, so it will be interesting to see what happens if Dobbs flops again.