PFF’s Bottom 5 Arizona Cardinals player grades from Week 1’s loss to Commanders
The Arizona Cardinals couldn’t quite walk away with the W in Week 1, and perhaps the result would have differed if a few players stepped up.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Hjalte Froholdt: 46.9
Oh, we knew it was a risk to put our trust in Hjalte Froholdt as the starting center and so far, his return on investment has been iffy. Sure, it’s been just one week, but there’s a reason Froholdt hasn’t been a full-time starter in the NFL.
His primary competition, Jon Gaines II, won’t be available this season, so Trystan Colon could get a look if the 27-year-old’s performance doesn’t improve. But then again, would the Arizona Cardinals be any better with a cast-off in Colon?
Overall, Froholdt and the other four Redbirds listed have got to play better football in Week 2. Jalen Thompson and Carlos Watkins are a pair of dishonorable mentions on defense, while D.J. Humphries and Zach Ertz scored the next lowest grades offensively. The Cards have another manageable opponent coming up in the Giants, so these aforementioned players should be more than motivated this week to prove they’re better than how they played last Sunday.
