8 players in the 2024 Senior Bowl Arizona Cardinals fans must get familiar with
Arizona Cardinals fans should tune in to watch the top talents in college football square off in the annual Senior Bowl.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Ethan Driskell, OT/Marshall
If the Cardinals wished to add depth to the offensive line, Ethan Driskell would be worth taking in the late rounds. They would still opt for a first or second-round talent before Driskell, but Kelvin Beachum won’t be in Glendale forever, so don’t be surprised if the Cards take a flier on Driskell or a similar talent with one of their final picks.
4 - Christian Haynes, G/Connecticut
Monti Ossenfort should also be looking at several guards playing in this game, and Christian Haynes jumps out as a potential Day 2 pick. Haynes ranked 13th of all qualified guards on PFF with an 80.3 grade in the category, so he could see his stock rise at the Senior Bowl and force the Redbirds to spend their second-rounder on him if they are interested.
5 - Javon Solomon, EDGE/Troy
At 6’2, 246 lbs, Javon Solomon doesn’t possess ideal size, and that will likely drop him to Day 3 in the draft. However, you can’t ignore his productivity, as he recorded 18.0 tackles for a loss and 16.0 sacks in 2023, and that was a bounce back season from a so-so 2022 campaign.