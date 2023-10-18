3 players the Arizona Cardinals must consider trading before the deadline
The Arizona Cardinals look like they’re ridding the team of Steve Keim’s former draft picks, so why not trade a few before the October 31st deadline?
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Marco Wilson, CB
You may read this section and ask, “What general manager would seriously trade for Wilson?” Hey, we see trades like these happen often, so it’s not as far-fetched as you may believe. Sure, Wilson has struggled this year, but let’s not forget that he enjoyed a decent season in 2022, and that alone could draw interest.
We also need to consider defensive systems, and perhaps Wilson just isn’t a good fit with Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis the way he was with Vance Joseph. If that’s the case, then there is a place in this league for Wilson, it just isn’t in Glendale.
While Wilson’s PFF grade and corresponding statistics are terrible, if someone believes the third-year corner is a better fit for their system, they will take a chance. No, Ossenfort isn’t getting anything more than a sixth for Wilson, but it will be worth it for someone to take him off the Arizona Cardinals hands.