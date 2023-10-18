3 players the Arizona Cardinals must consider trading before the deadline
The Arizona Cardinals look like they’re ridding the team of Steve Keim’s former draft picks, so why not trade a few before the October 31st deadline?
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Rondale Moore, WR
Rondale Moore may have carved out a niche in the desert as a hybrid player, but it’s also clear the Arizona Cardinals are looking for more size, evidenced by their signing of Zach Pascal this past offseason and drafting Michael Wilson. Sure, they kept Greg Dortch, but he’s nothing more than a returner for the Cards this season, and the jury is out on Marquise Brown.
However, you can argue that the Cardinals should think twice about re-signing or extending Brown, as there are better WR1 options out there. But they shouldn’t think twice about trading Moore, even if he’s been moderately productive in this offense. However, with an offensive grade of 53.2, which ranks 101st of all qualified receivers, Moore hasn’t been all-world.
He also has just 15 catches and 111 receiving yards, two drops, and 7.4 yards per reception. His 6.1 yards after the catch on average also shows that most of his catches are coming near the line of scrimmage, and Joshua Dobbs has just a 79.9 rating when throwing him the ball.
Once more, Moore won’t be worth much, but the overall goal here is to continue getting rid of the Keim guys and accumulating late-round picks to take a few fliers on the 2024 draft class.
