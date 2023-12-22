4 players from the Arizona Cardinals defense who could be cut in 2024
There are several components of the Arizona Cardinals defense who have not earned the right to be back with the unit next season.
By Jim Koch
Marco Wilson - Cornerback
It was obvious from the beginning that the Cardinals placed far too much trust in cornerback Marco Wilson. Management allowed number-one cover guy Byron Murphy Jr. to leave in free agency, and were fully expecting the 24-year-old Wilson to pick up the slack. To say that the experiment hasn't worked would be an understatement.
During the 11 starts he made this year for Arizona, the 6 foot,191 pound Wilson was repeatedly burnt like toast. The pressure of sticking with the league's top wide receivers was way more than the former fourth-round choice could handle. Rallis and Gannon finally admitted their mistake by yanking Wilson out of the starting lineup in Week 12.
At this point, the Cards' faith in Wilson could be completely shot. The former University of Florida product hasn't been on the field for one defensive snap during the last three contests. That being the case, it's difficult to envision Wilson remaining in the team's cornerbacks room going forward.