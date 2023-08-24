Raising Zona
3 players the Arizona Cardinals should trade before Week 1 in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals are a young football team, and one way to get younger is to trade away some aging talent for upstart players and draft picks.

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals' Zach Ertz speaks during a news conference at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals' Zach Ertz speaks during a news conference at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals / Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA
Kelvin Beachum
OL Kelvin Beachum (left) and OL Hayden Howerton run across the field during the Arizona Cardinals' / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY

2 - Kelvin Beachum, OT

The Cardinals have four quality tackles, including a pair of unquestioned starters in Paris Johnson Jr. and D.J. Humphries. Josh Jones can be a swing tackle, and so can Kelvin Beachum. 

And while Jones is a player who would probably draw more phone calls than Beachum, it’s hard to see the Cardinals making a 26-year-old expendable. Especially since he can provide sound depth along with the fact his ceiling is as a part-time starter at this point. 

Beachum may be 34 and a 12-year veteran, but he’s also someone with sound experience as a starter. Despite his age, he’s also more than capable of being a full-time starter this season, but with the Cards getting younger, it makes sense to insert him as a backup on this football team. 

If Beachum still wants to be a starter, and there is no reason why he wouldn’t, then trade him away so he gets that opportunity. The Cards could squeeze out a mid-rounder for Beachum if he goes to a team in dire need of a tackle, especially a potential contender.

Update: The Cardinals have in fact traded Josh Jones to the Houston Texans, indicating Beachum will stay in the desert.

