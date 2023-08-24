3 players the Arizona Cardinals should trade before Week 1 in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals are a young football team, and one way to get younger is to trade away some aging talent for upstart players and draft picks.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kelvin Beachum, OT
The Cardinals have four quality tackles, including a pair of unquestioned starters in Paris Johnson Jr. and D.J. Humphries. Josh Jones can be a swing tackle, and so can Kelvin Beachum.
And while Jones is a player who would probably draw more phone calls than Beachum, it’s hard to see the Cardinals making a 26-year-old expendable. Especially since he can provide sound depth along with the fact his ceiling is as a part-time starter at this point.
Beachum may be 34 and a 12-year veteran, but he’s also someone with sound experience as a starter. Despite his age, he’s also more than capable of being a full-time starter this season, but with the Cards getting younger, it makes sense to insert him as a backup on this football team.
If Beachum still wants to be a starter, and there is no reason why he wouldn’t, then trade him away so he gets that opportunity. The Cards could squeeze out a mid-rounder for Beachum if he goes to a team in dire need of a tackle, especially a potential contender.
Update: The Cardinals have in fact traded Josh Jones to the Houston Texans, indicating Beachum will stay in the desert.