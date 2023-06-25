5 players who are definitely entering their final season with Arizona Cardinals
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Matt Prater, K
And finally, we got Matt Prater. Although the longtime kicker’s contract doesn’t expire until 2025, the Cardinals will do away with Prater when they’re looking to bring in more youth to the position.
Like with Ertz, the Cards have a potential out listed at $4 million with $1.25 million going against them in dead cap. Expect the Cardinals to take advantage of that out clause.
Overall, the Arizona Cardinals are going to keep getting younger when they enter Year 2 under Monti Ossenfort’s regime. This will help lengthen the window for long-term success as the Redbirds continue to forge their new identity and finally look to become a consistent contender in the NFL.
There will likely be even more seasoned veterans on their way out following the 2023 season. But those listed above will either retire, cut ties with the Cards, or walk and try to latch on elsewhere in free agency.
(Cap information provided by SpoTrac)