4 players on offense who the Arizona Cardinals could jettison in 2024
There are several members of the Arizona Cardinals scoring attack who may not be back with the organization next season.
By Jim Koch
It's no big secret that the Arizona Cardinals are going to look a whole lot different next season. After all, general manager Monti Ossenfort has been putting his imprint on the squad since he was hired almost a year ago. There's also a belief among Redbirds fans that the personnel boss will continue his reconfiguration of the team during the upcoming offseason.
Finding a way to put more points on the scoreboard needs to be a priority for Ossenfort and his cohorts. Arizona's defense, as expected, has struggled mightily at times during the current campaign. Unfortunately, the same can be said about an offense that has also failed to produce on a consistent level.
Needless to say, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's unit could also undergo a transformation. There are high-priced individuals on that side of the ball who have not performed up to par. The following are four members of the Cardinals scoring attack who could be sent packing in 2024.
Kyler Murray - Quarterback
Kyler Murray is one of the most polarizing figures in Cards history. Love the quarterback or hate him, the tiny signal-caller is the franchise's starter at the present time. Whether Murray will continue in that role in '24 has yet to be determined.
Since his return from a torn ACL back in Week 10, Murray's play hasn't been all that impressive. The 26-year-old hasn't been terrible mind you, but it would be reasonable for Arizona to expect more. For anyone who forgot, Murray was signed to a lucrative $230.5 million contract extension back in July of 2022.
There's a decent possibility that either USC's Caleb Williams or UNC's Drake Maye could be in play for "Big Red". At the moment, Ossenfort is armed with the second-overall choice. Will the Cardinals ultimately elect to stick with an uninspiring signal-caller like Murray if a fresh new option such as Williams or Maye is there for the taking?