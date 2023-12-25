4 players on offense who the Arizona Cardinals could jettison in 2024
There are several members of the Arizona Cardinals scoring attack who may not be back with the organization next season.
By Jim Koch
Rondale Moore - Wide Receiver
Cards management was hoping that Rondale Moore, a former second-round selection, would finally emerge as a playmaker this season. The 23-year-old has managed to contribute something positive here and there, but those instances have been few and far between. It would make perfect sense to learn that the franchise could finally be running out of patience with the severely limited Moore.
When former Arizona GM Steve Keim used the 49th-overall choice on Moore back in 2021, he basically acquired a prospect who is not built to thrive at the professional level. Unfortunately, there's only so much that can be done with a receiver who checks in at just 5 foot 7,180 pounds. Gadget players have found a place in the NFL over the years, but Moore's overall production with the Cardinals scoring attack has not been up to par.
It's time for Ossenfort to part ways with yet another Keim mistake, and admit that the experiment with Moore is over. Petzing's system would work much better with bigger, more physical wideouts in the lineup. Receivers like Moore, and "Hollywood" Brown for that matter, will never fit that bill.
