5 Intriguing players remain free-agent options for the Arizona Cardinals

Poona Ford
DEFENSIVE TACKLE - Poona Ford

If the center position is the Cardinals' main area of concern, the defensive tackle spot isn't far behind. Currently, it's a group that features Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence and Kevin Strong. Obviously, this is a crew that requires Ossenfort's urgent attention as well.

Poona Ford, a five-year member of the Seahawks, could be part of the solution for Arizona's pronunced problem on defense. The 5 foot 11, 310 pounder has been a solid rock in the middle of Seattle's D-line since 2018. In 76 pro contests (64 starts), Ford has tallied 181 tackles and 7.5 sacks for head coach Pete Carroll's contingent.

It goes without saying that Ford would be an outstanding addition to the Cards' front wall. Acquiring a free agent who can offer improvement for such a talent-starved segment of the defense would seem to be a necessity at this point.

(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)

