5 players who robbed the Arizona Cardinals blind in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals may have been a better football team had the following players not struggled through such poor outings in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Cameron Thomas, EDGE
The Cardinals did not boast a decent pass rush in 2023, but everyone in the rotation, even Zaven Collins, at least showed flashes. Cameron Thomas was a name we all expected to make a jump last season, but other than scoring a defensive touchdown in Week 1, Thomas made no impact and he ended up inactive in the final two games.
While Thomas didn’t receive a ton of playing time on defense, he still ended up with 355 snaps, 119 more than what he had in 2022 when he posted much better production. That said, he should have been the one taking a massive step forward, perhaps even pacing the Cards in sacks and quarterback hits, which he had zero and one of, respectively.
5 - Keaontay Ingram, RB
As mentioned at the beginning of this piece, this list comprises several players who got cut, and Keaontay Ingram is no different. While the offensive line broke down more than a few times when he had a chance to run the ball earlier this past season, he still did little when they gave him lanes.
Ingram’s best game in 2023 came when he gained 40 yards on 10 carries, giving him more rushing yards than in his other seven games combined when he gained just 34 on 25 attempts, and no, that’s not a typo. Given how well the other backs played in 2023, this one landed squarely on Ingram’s shoulders when he was given his chances, and he almost always set the offense back.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)