Top 5 players who could be unheralded contributors for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
There are several unheralded members of the Arizona Cardinals roster who could step up in a big way for the squad this coming season.
By Jim Koch
Geoff Swaim - Tight End
There aren't many areas of this year's Cardinals roster that could be considered a strength. It's hard to deny, however, that the team is stacked at the tight end position. In fact, Arizona possesses three players at the spot who are talented enough to start.
Geoff Swaim, a ninth-year veteran, was acquired without a whole lot of fanfare back on July 25th. At the moment, the 6 foot 4, 260 pounder is listed as the number-three tight end on the depth chart. Zach Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler, while Trey McBride is a second-round draft pick from last year who is loaded with potential.
In spite of his third-string status, it would not be surprising in the least if Swaim becomes a worthwhile contributor to the Cards scoring attack. During his three campaigns (2020-22) with the Tennessee Titans, the 29-year-old hauled in 52 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Coincidentally, Ossenfort just orchestrated a trade for Joshua Dobbs, a quarterback who Swaim who got acquainted with last fall when both were with the Titans.