Top 5 players who could be unheralded contributors for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
There are several unheralded members of the Arizona Cardinals roster who could step up in a big way for the squad this coming season.
By Jim Koch
L.J. Collier - Defensive End
A huge hole was created on the Cardinals defensive line when J.J. Watt retired at the conclusion of the '22 campaign. The future Hall of Famer totaled 12.5 sacks last fall, so finding an individual who can duplicate that success would not be easy. Ossenfort is hoping that an under-the-radar acquisition he made back in March can help make up for Watt's departure.
L.J. Collier, a free-agent pickup, is the defensive end who has those enormous shoes to fill. The former first-round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks has been a tremendous disappointment thus far in his professional career. Will a fresh start with the Cards change the trajectory for the underperforming Collier?
Arizona is counting on the 6 foot 2, 290 pound Collier to prove all of the naysayers wrong. The fact that the former TCU product will be in the starting lineup next weekend versus the Commanders shows the faith that the first-year coaching staff has in him. Don't be shocked if the new beginning in the desert results in double-digit sacks for the 27-year-old Collier.