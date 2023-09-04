Top 5 players who could be unheralded contributors for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
There are several unheralded members of the Arizona Cardinals roster who could step up in a big way for the squad this coming season.
By Jim Koch
Emari Demercado - Running Back
There aren't many workhorse running backs remaining in professional football, but it appears that one of those ball-carriers is employed by the Cardinals. James Conner, a 6 foot 1, 233 pounder, is expected to continue in that role this coming fall. Unfortunately, the backup situation behind the 28-year-old battering ram isn't exactly clear.
According to the Cards depth chart, second-year pro Keaontay Ingram is currently the number-one option behind Conner. That's just on paper, however. There's a first-year back named Emari Demercado who could have something to say about that.
Demercado gained the attention of the "Red Sea" during Arizona's preseason-opening victory over the Denver Broncos. The 5 foot 9, 215 pounder appeared to be stopped three yards short on a crucial two-point conversion try, but the rookie somehow forced his way into the end zone. The Cardinals triumphed by a score of 18-17, thanks to a fantastic display of strength and determination that likely earned Demercado a job with the team.